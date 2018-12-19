Speech to Text for Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31's steven dilsizian. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with breaking news with waay 31's steven dilsizian. breakins news this morning, madison county deputies are investigating an early morning shooting. right now, we know that one man is in the hospital with wounds. we will keep you updated once we learn more. antony wu will be in a madison county courtroom for a preliminary hearing today. he's facing manslaughter charges after he crashed into a home on chaney thompson road last month. that crash killed 48-year- old joy vaughn who sleeping at the time. vaugn was related to an employee here at waay 31. a former nursing home worker will be in court this morning for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to multiple charges. according to court documents -- zach reeves is convicted of sexually abusing elderly nursing home patients in florence. reeves accepted a plea deal earlier this year. demonstrators who had planned a protest in hoover say they'll announce "a frame work" for a better relationship with law enforcement. this comes after they canceled a protest last night and met with city officials instead. e-j bradford was killed when police thought he was the one who opened fire in a mall. as the deadline for a govenment shutdown looms, president trump took to twitter in the last 15 minutes to push for a border wall. the president has been pushing for $5 billion dollars for the project. he says this morning that quote "one way or the other, we will win on the wall!" house speaker paul ryan will officially say goodbye to capitol hill and end his two decade long career today. the wisconsin republican will give his farewell address in the great hall of the library of congress. he announced in april that he would not seek re-election. former attorney general loretta lynch is expected to be interviewed by lawmakers on capitol hill today. lynch is meeting with the house judiciary committee about the f-b-i's actions during the 20-16 presidential campaign. an emergency meeting will take place today for all students and staff of virginia college. this comes after the college announced earlier this year it would shut down all locations. that meeting will happen this afternoon at 2:30 at the huntsville career center. police and firefighters will help kids cross off stuff on their wish list today at the decatur target. it's all part of the second annual heroes and helpers shopping event that allows 12 elementary students to go on a shopping spree at target. that will happen from 1 to 3 this