2nd Annual Heroes & Helpers Event

2nd Annual Heroes & Helpers Event

Posted: Wed Dec 19 08:12:03 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 08:12:03 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

to happen. happening today-- decatur's first responders will help provide gifts for children during the holidays. the second annual heroes and helpers shopping event allows 12 elementary students to go on a shopping spree at target. police officers and firefighters will shop with the kids helping them cross stuff off their wish list. that will
