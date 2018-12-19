Clear

Emergency Meeting for Virginia College

Posted: Wed Dec 19 08:04:12 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 08:04:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

this happening today -- an emergency meeting is called for all students and employees of virginia college, after the school announced its closing this month. in september -- virginia college announced it will no longer be accepting students at multiple locations, citing low enrollment as the reason. today's sessions will focus on degree and training programs through the workforce innovation and opportunity act, that includes funding for two and four-year degree programs. today's meeting will be at the huntsville career center
