Clear

1 Dead After Head-On Collision

1 Dead After Head-On Collision

Posted: Wed Dec 19 07:37:36 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 07:37:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for 1 Dead After Head-On Collision

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. this morning, a man who ran away from a crash that killed an 18-year-old girl is in custody. the three vehicle wreck happened yesterday at the corner of maysville road and deposit road in madison county. one woman who lives in the area says the intersection can be dangerous.. "if just for a second and you look up and you get ready to pull out a car can be right one you." alabama state troopers are investigating the wreck, if any charges are pressed against the drivers
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events