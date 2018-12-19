Speech to Text for Sentence Hearing for Sexual Abuse of a Senior

happening today -- a former nursing home worker will be in court this morning for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to multiple charges. according to court documents -- this man -- zach reeves -- is convicted of sexually abusing elderly nursing home patients in florence and will now face a judge to learn his sentencing. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what reeves pled guilty to and when we can expect him in court. take live: najahe -- ive been searching through court documents this morning and found zach reeves accepted a plea deal. he is facing two counts of attempted sodomy. take vo: reeves worked at the mitchell - hollingsworth nursing and rehabilitation center in florence in 2017. he was suspended but later fired after being reported and charged with first-degree sodomy and second-degree elder abuse. a 68-year old man at the nursing home told investigators he injured himself trying to push reeves away from him. court documents show a co-worker walked in and saw reeves. reeves begged the co-worker not to turn him in, but a supervisor was informed. take live: reeves is expected to be in the lauderdale county courthouse at 9 am to hear his sentencing. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31