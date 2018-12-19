Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Morning Update

automatic one. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the majority of wednesday will be dry as clouds increase across the area.a wind out of the southeast helps bring in some milder air, so temperatures stay above average, even with a mostly cloudy sky.later this afternoon and evening, an isolated shower can't be ruled out, but the steadier rain arrives later tonight.expect a wet start to thursday with widespread rain, especially for the first part of the day.breaks here and there are possible, but overall we stay wet through friday morning.a cold front passing friday takes the rain with it and ushers in colder air.temperatur es will drop quickly and it won't be impossible to see a brief period of mix or some wet snowflakes.ho wever, colder air is also going to mean drier air in this instance, and the likelihood of snow is quite low.any leftover moisture moves out late friday and the stage will be set for a nice saturday.clouds increase a bit again sunday and a stray shower is possible through christmas day.we aren't expecting any widespread travel impacts this weekend or early next week around the valley.