Speech to Text for Teenager dies in Madison County wreck

the man who left the scene of this deadly wreck in madison county! it happened just after 5 at the corner of maysville road and deposit road... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's kody fisher is at the intersection where it happened tonight -- and joins us live with what he's learned since we brought you this story at 6. adlib... this corner is where one person lost their life tonight... one woman who lives in the area tells me maysville road... especially at the corner with deposit road... can be dangerous... constance morris tells me when she comes to the corner of maysville and and deposit... she does not dare look down at anything in her car... constance morris/lives near maysville and deposit roads "if just for a second and you look up and you get ready to pull out a car can be right one you." because of how fast cars drive.. in her estimation... constance morris/lives near maysville and deposit roads "they run up 50, 60, and more." the speed limit along this stretch of maysville road is forty five miles an hour... according to morris... this road has gotten much busier in the last few years... constance morris/lives near maysville and deposit roads "people never used to use this road, but in the last four or five years it has become a thoroughway." she wants people to know what this road is like... so they will drive safely... with the hope of avoiding any more deadly accidents... constance morris/lives near maysville and deposit roads "it's just scary. you just never know what's going to happen on this road." the alabama state troopers tell me they don't