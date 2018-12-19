Speech to Text for UAH Takes Charge in 2018 Rocket City Classic

with their game against fort valley state. the chargers closed out their pre christmas slate with an 83-59 win. 16 three's. yes the chargers were making it rain at the vbc. madison county's own tanner finley knocked down six three pointers, thats a single game high by a charger this season... it's fitting he had a big night considering he grew up coming to sporting events at the vbc,,, ive been coming to the vbc sincxe i was born. just to get to play it here and just to represent uah, and what this program is about, its a really humbling expereicne. chargersnext game is at the stable