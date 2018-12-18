Speech to Text for Limestone Co. EMS Driver Laid to Rest

new at six... we're hearing from the widow of a well-known ambulance driver who was laid to rest in athens today. 61-year-old wayne dement worked for athens emergency medical services for 38 years.. and was loved by many in the community. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with his wife and learned more about the kind of person he was and the impact he made on his community. the parking lot here at mcconnell funeral home was full of friends and first responders.. as this is where nancy dement buried the love of her lifeon their 42nd wedding anniversary... she told me her heart was full of fond memories as she laid her husband wayne to rest. pkg: nancy dement, widow "i'm going to count those 42 years the best years of my life." that's how nancy dement describes the time she had with her husband wayne before he passed away. nancy dement, widow "he was my knight in shining armor." in fact, nancy says she still remembers their very first date. nancy dement, widow "he handed me a card that said, 'you are the sunshine of my life.'" and on their last day together... nancy dement, widow "i would sing to him and he would sing to me, 'you are my sunshine. my only sunshine.'" wayne passed away thursday after he suffered from congestive heart failure. nancy said wayne had health problems for a while.. and had a near-death experience after a massive heart attack in 2008. nancy dement, widow "i said, 'you know i love you so much, please don't leave me.' he said, 'i'm not going to leave you.'" but nancy says poor health didn't keep wayne from working. she says he spent as much time as he could with his friends and coworkers at athens emergency medical services. nancy dement, widow "he would've worked for free. he loved the ambulance and he loved helping people. they knew if wayne was on the scene, it was going to get done." nancy says december is a tough month for her.. as she lost her youngest son in a car accident on christmas eve last year... but despite her tremendous loss, nancy still keeps a positive attitude. nancy dement, widow "for him to be released out of that body at christmas, i know it's hard, but i am just so happy that he's home now and with our little boy." reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news nancy told waay 31 her insurance wouldn't pay for wayne's funeral.. but thanks to overwhelming support and donations from the community, the service was still able to