Speech to Text for Vaping Epidemic

stop the cruise. new information about the vaping epidemic. the u-s surgeon general is calling on all parents, teenagers, and guardians to help. the us surgeon general is declaring an epidemic sot - adams: "i do not use that word lightly." saying youth use of e cigarettes is now a massive threat to public health sot - dr jen: "unprecedented for the surgeon general to ask not only health care professionals but teachers, parents, all hands on deck to stop this use amongst young kids and teens." one in five high school seniors have vaped nicotine in the last month - an increase of 37% - meaning more than a million teens have taken up vaping in just the past year alone sot - azar: "we've never seen use of any substance, and by america's young people, rise this rapidly. this is an unprecedented challenge." abc's chief medical correspondent dr. jen ashton says many kids think ecigs are healthy - or at least healthier than cigarettes sot - ashton: "this is part of the marketing campaign. these are nicotine delivery devices. today the government focused on one such device made by the company juul - claiming one cartridge, or "pod," contains about as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes. juul has said its goal is to help adult smokers by providing them with a "true alternative" to combustible cigarettes and the company has rolled out an age-verification system for its products. sot - ashton: "this is not for use in teenagers, we have to make that crystal clear." the surgeon general said they've never seen an increase in substance use like this every before - and it we don't address the problem now, a whole generation could be in danger. based on a study released by michigan university - more teens are vaping. according to the study - twice as many high schoolers are using e-cigarettes this year compared to last. this is a story we first told you about yesterday. local health experts we spoke with told us the biggest thing that attracts teens to vaping