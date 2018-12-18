Speech to Text for New Details on the Death of Jayla Sutton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we come on the air tonight with brand new details in the death of jayla sutton. she's the 12-year-old girl who wandered from her home thanksgiving night ... and was hit by a pickup truck. tonight the waay 31 i-team has learned the lawrence county sheriff has asked the state to look into the circumstances surrounding her death. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer.. waay 31's breken terry joins us live tonight with the details she's uncovered. breken? heriff gene mitchell tells me he has asked the state bureau of investigationto look into the case because he is leaving office and because it was his deputy who failed to report a previous incident to d-h-r, just hours before jayla's death. waay31 has pressed the lawrence county sheriff's office on vital questions from the moment we learnedjayla sutton was killed on highway 157. we found out the sheriff's office had been to jayla's home numerous times in the past, because the visually impaired and disabled child would walk around unsupervised. we know a deputy went to jayla's home on thanksgiving morning, after a neighbor found her unclothed walking around, but that deputy failed to report the incident to dhr, which is standard protocol.jayla was left in the care of her mother. later that night, or early the next morning,jayla walked away again from her home and was hit and killed on highway 157. since then, we've discovered jayla did not have an autopsy.we're working to learn why this step wasn't taken. the sheriff told us he has not heard back from sbi to see if they will look into the case. i also called investigators with sbi to see if they are going to investigate the circumstances that lead to jayla sutton being killed and have not heard back from them yet. live in lawrence co bt waay31. waay 31's been following this case since the crash report came in... here's what else we're still trying to learn... investigators have never released the driver's name. that person did stop - but we don't know if charges will be filed. the deputy fired for not reporting the thanksgiving call to the department of human resources is david crittenden.. at this point it's not clear if he'll face charges in jayla's death. 11 days ago -- we requested his personell file. minutes ago -- waay 31's breken terry got ahold of it. it's over 100 pages long -- and we will keep you updated with what