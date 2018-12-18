Speech to Text for Man Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

an i-team instant investigation. waay 31 spent the day digging deeper into the background of the man on your screen - martin hicks junior. he was booked into the madison county jail without bond monday for violating his probation. he now faces 10 years in prison... hicks was arrested in marshall county this month on domestic violence charges. his girlfriend at the time told us - she's relieved he's back in jail without bond because she doesn't think that's the first time he's violated his probation. waay 31's sydney martin worked to learn more about hicks' probation and if he was in compliance before his arrest. casie long, victim, "i had never been afraid for my life until the night he attacked me and my daughter." casie long shared with me that she was martin hicks latest victim..the two had been in a relationship until last week until he attacked long and her daughter. "he was pushing me down and standing over me yelling. and she grabbed the back of his shirt. and when she did he turned around and grabbed her and pushed her down." syd "casie long told me she ran down this road to get away from hicks. now she hopes he never gets out of jail after dating him for more than a year." hicks is in the madison county jail awaiting a hearing for a probation violation for a 20-16 conviction of negligent homicide after he ran over his girlfriend jamie varvel with a u- haul while under the influence of meth. "i truly believe he is an evil person. i believe he did get away with murder." he was sentenced to 5 years probation and 10 years in jail if he didn't follow it. "i know he didn't follow his probation. he failed drug tests and bragged to me about it." waay 31 called the probation office on monday and an officer haney identified herself as his probation officer--she wouldn't tell us if hicks had failed drug tests ---or even her first name! however---when we called the alabama board of pardon and paroles who oversees probations they told us james johnson was his probation officer. and long told me she doesn't believe his probation officer was there to help him. one of the many problems the way 31 i-team uncovered after police arrested jimmy spencer. a parolee charged with killing three people in guntersville over the summer. "he told me on one occasion she was proud of him and if everyone did as well as he did it would make his job a lot easier." and said she only talked to officer haney once since he was put on parole and when the officer contacted long she was looking for hicks. "she wasn't trying to speak with me she was trying to speak with him. and i believe she was calling him to warn him honestly that they were signing warrants." as for hicks she told me she hopes he serves his 10 year sentence and doesn't get released anytime soon. "i will be there at every parole hearing to stand behind her family. jamie's family for that. i couldn't imagine my child being killed especially after watching him hurt my child. " in marshall county sm waay 31 news. sydney mentioned jimmy spencer -- the parolee charged with killing 3 people in guntersville over the summer... while we dug into his past and how he was ever released from prison -- we found several times he fell through the cracks! department of corrections records show he walked away from his re-entry program, pleaded guilty to a firearm citation, and was arrested by police in sardis on a drug charge. officers tried to hold him -- but said the parole board never got back to them, so they had to