Speech to Text for Decatur School Threat

i feel like people like that should be locked up." after investigating, decatur police said the threat was not credible... and decatur city school officials tell me there were many other schools across the nation that received similar phone calls. leiland dever, student at decatur high "it's annoying and disappointing, because you shouldn't have to deal with that in everyday life, but we still go through it." in fact, leiland dever says this isn't the first time she's experienced something like this.. saying the fake threats are becoming far too common. leiland dever, student at decatur high "it happened a couple times at austin high school where i went last year. we got the call and they put us into a lockdown immediately." even though tuesday's threat wasn't credible, school officials want to reassure parents that they will always treat these kinds of things as if they are. dwight satterfield, deputy superintendent "we just want individuals to know that safety is our first priority. we take these things very seriously, and we train constantly for situations like today." which is something many students say they're glad they do. chandler lewis, student at decatur high "i would like to appreciate them for having us all prepared. i am grateful." because it is exam week here at decatur high, students were supposed to be released at noon today.. but because of the threat.. they're weren't able to go home for another 45 minutes.. some students told me the lockdown just added to the stress they already had from exams. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31