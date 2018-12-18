Speech to Text for Secret Shopping Scam in Madison County

red flags to spot if your get one. rodneya? . the letter from the scam claims it's from the united states postal service, but it comes in an envelope from ups. the sheriff's office tells me this is one glaring sign this is northing more than a scam. "the united states postal service you would anticipate they'd use their own services to deliver anything they want you to take part in." the newest scam--- just one in just one in several over the last few months -- asks people to cash a check included in the package... then buy three 800- money orders at three separate post office locations.but the 29-hundred dollar check included in the package? it isn't real. "whenever you deposit it it's going to come back that it's a worthless check. so you're going to be out the 3 $800 that you used to purchase and you're also going to be out the rest of the money if you have already spent it." the sheriff's office was alerted to the scam when a man got the package in the mail. he didn't cash the check. instead, he took it straight to police.i talked to one woman who says, that was the right call. mims "if it's too good to be true it's definitely not true." and if you get one in the mail, police say you should immediately shred it or cut it up. in hsv, rr,