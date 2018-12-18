Speech to Text for New Business Coming to the Shoals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2019, breken? the mayor of florence tells me they are adding new restaurants and big box stores to their list of growing businesses and that's exciting for people here in the shoals. hovater- i am excited to see what these new brick and mortar businesses will bring to the city of florence. randa hovater tells us she's excited to see new restaurants and businesses open up in florence. hovater- people coming in and spending their money with your local restaurants and local mom and pop shops. i think the economy in florence is definitely going to raise up and it will be better for the shoals area as a whole. the city of florence said in 2017, they added 133 new businesses licenses but a lot of that came from the new hospital. holt-anytime were over 100 businesses that's a wonderful indicator of the year. last year i think we were around 130 and of course that was involving the hospital. i think this year is great. holt tells us in 2015, they had about 70 new stories and 90 in 2016. for the last two years, they've had over 100 new businesses licenses each year and he's excited to see the new businesses open up. holt- we've got electronics express, old navy, and several restaurants in the works. we've got quite a lot of activity lined up for 2019. look live tag: the mayor says with the increased businesses, this should up their sales tax revenue for 2019. in flo bt waay31.