Speech to Text for How the Government Shutdown Would Impact Local Employees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

unclear. daniel lambert, sentar"there's a lot of questions from employees 'hey do i show up to work tomorrow do i not show up? am i going to get paid. and we don't always have crystal clear answers." those are answers employees affected by the partial government shutdown will have if it happens on friday. daniel lambert told me sentar the cybersecurity company he works for shouldn't be affected because its funding comes fromdepartment of defense contracts.butit was shutdown in the past and employees there know what happens if your job's considered "non-essential" " non- mission essential contractors are usually denied access to the work space. and unless they are able to perform their work remotely they have to take vacation or paid time off or leave without pay." and lambert explained what happens to agencies and their contractsis usually determined on a case by case basis. "there is a per contract by per contract basis. and it can be per agency. so one agency may handle the shutdown one way by another agency that may do something completely different." agencies expected to be impacted if president trump and congress don't agree would be nasa--which has themarshall space and flight center here in huntsville, federal law enforcement agencies and the federal housing administration however--lambert is expecting for work at sentar to continue as normal. "the department of defense budgets have gone through appropriations and been signed so we don't expect dod contracts to be effected but other aspects of the government could be impacted like nasa or fbi." but he said since this is happening during the holiday season-- it's become more confusing because some contacts are not in the office. "the people we would normally talk to might be out on personal leave at that time so it causes more of challenge to figure out what is