Speech to Text for Pence Will Speak On Space Command

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- vice president mike pence will be at the kennedy space center in florida-- where he will make an announcement on the future of the u.s. space command. president donald trump is expected to sign an executive order calling for the creation of this space command soon. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what this space command would consist of and its possible connection to the rocket city. najahe - the u.s. space command isnt new - it was a command of the department of defense from 1985 to 2002 until it was disbanded after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. now president trump wants to bring it back. to create the u.s. space command -- the defense department will combine different military space agencies to create one organization. the goal of creating the u.s. space command is to advance the military's overall space operations. this command is different than creating a space force, but it is a step closer to it. president trump announced in june his intentions of creating an entirely new branch of the military called space force, that would focus on national security in the realm of space. the timeline of space force is still unclear but huntsville mayor tommy battle said the rocket city could be a contender for space force facilities. after his announcement in florida today -- cnn reports vice president mike pence is expected to visit the pentagon later this week to talk about the future of space force. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. -- waay31 news.