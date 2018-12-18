Clear

Fortnite Sued Over Dance

Fortnite Sued Over Dance

Posted: Tue Dec 18 07:46:12 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 07:46:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

actor alfonso ribeiro is suing fortnite game creators-- claiming they ripped off his "carlton dance." it's the moves he created playing carlton banks, on the 19-90's sitcom "the fresh prince of bel-air." the lawsuit says the game creators unfairly profited by incorporating those moves into the game-- which have
