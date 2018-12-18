Clear

Repair Water Leak

Repair Water Leak

Posted: Tue Dec 18 07:35:31 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 07:35:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Repair Water Leak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today--- you may want to give yourself a couple of extra minutes on your commute this morning. huntsville utilities will close the outside southbound lane of south memorial parkway, north of green cove road. they'll also close the outside northbound turning lane. crews will be repairing a water leak. the closure will last from 9-to-3--and police will help control traffic
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events