Speech to Text for Repair Water Leak

happening today--- you may want to give yourself a couple of extra minutes on your commute this morning. huntsville utilities will close the outside southbound lane of south memorial parkway, north of green cove road. they'll also close the outside northbound turning lane. crews will be repairing a water leak. the closure will last from 9-to-3--and police will help control traffic