Speech to Text for Rocket City Classic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tuesday happening today -- the third annual rocket city classic men's basketball event will tip-off today in huntsville, featuring a double-header with two alabama teams! waay31's steven dilsizian is live this morning with more on this event and what all you can expect to happen. steven. najahe -- just inside this stadium will be a packed crowd later today as the rocket city classic will tip off. how do i know it will be packed inside here? well the event has been sold out in the past two years! two exciting matchups are set -- with the first game showcasing the university of alabama - huntsville against fort valley state university. the alabama crimson tide will take on liberty in the second game. and alabama feels pretty comfortable playing in huntsville, as the tide hold a perfect two and o record in the rocket city classic the past two years. as for uah - this will be the second time they are participating in the local event. they took home a win in last years event as well. both teams hold winning regular season records thus far - the uah chargers sit at 7 and 3, while the crimson tide are 6 and 3 overall. tip off for the uah game will begin at 4:30 followed by the alabama game at 7:30. waay31's lynden blake is emceeing the event and will