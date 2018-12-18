Speech to Text for Almond Butter Recall

9 am until 3 this afternoon. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --recall in 12 states, including tennessee --inspired organics --organic almond butter --voluntary recall via food and drug administration --posibly contaminated with listeria monocytogenes --best by date of feb. 2020 --this was discovered after inspired organics started testing their products following the recall of their organic