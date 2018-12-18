Speech to Text for Weather Tuesday Morning Update

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? aside from areas of patchy morning fog, tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild - much like monday.highs will be close to 60 degrees this afternoon.tonight, expect a few passing clouds and temperatures in the upper 30s by wednesday morning.we keep a mix of sun and clouds on wednesday and overall the day will be dry.isolated showers are possible by wednesday evening, but the majority of the rain holds off until late wednesday night.thursday we wake up to widespread rain, falling heavily at times.temperat ures will be seasonable with highs in the mid 50s.colder air follows closely behind the the rain on friday, so highs in the lower 40s give way to lows near 30 by saturday morning.we aren't likely to see any wintry precipitation friday, but higher elevations in northeast alabama will have to watch for at least the potential of some wet snowflakes before the moisture shuts off.