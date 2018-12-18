Speech to Text for Improvements possible at marina

new information.. people who use ditto landing frequently tell us the major improvements coming to a currently unusable marina will have a big impact on our community as a whole... waay 31's kody fisher is finding out how the 375 thousand dollar project is also going to increase safety for rowers who use ditto landing... this project is going to fix this damaged boat ramp... and do many other things... including moving a dock used by rowers into the safety of this marina... nats: ditto landing says this marina won't be this quiet once the project is completed... because people will actually be able to use it... the project calls for building new wet slips for boat rentals... and day boaters... one rower tells us it also will move an existing dock that rowers use... out of the river... into the safety of the marina... kathy biddlecombe/row er "we're catching a lot of debris and current and there's always the danger of the dog being damaged or something hitting the dock." ditto landing is trying to get a state grant to pay for half the project... to cover the other half... madison county is committed to spending a hundred thousand dollars... ditto landing will spending seventy five thousand... and several rowing groups are contributing twelve thousand... one man who has used ditto landing for 40 years says the project increase the quality of life for people in huntsville... bryan dodson/boater "i think this will again help draw people in who maybe haven't been down there before and discover 'hey, this is a neat place. my kids can fish. we can play.'" which is why he's okay with how much the county is spending on the project... bryan dodson/boater "i think it's money extremely well spent." ditto landing will know if they get the grant for the project next november... if they don't get it... it will delay the project until they can get a grant for the extra funds... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...