Free Pet Adoptions Rest of the Year

Posted: Mon Dec 17 18:45:05 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 18:45:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening today and continuing through the rest of the year -- you can adopt your fur-ever friend at a 100- percent discount! starting today, all adoptions at huntsville animal services are free. all pets are microchipped, and spayed or neutered. they will also be up to date on their rabies vaccination. for more information on the adoption special -- head to waay t-v dot com. our
