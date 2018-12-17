Speech to Text for Free Pet Adoptions Rest of the Year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today and continuing through the rest of the year -- you can adopt your fur-ever friend at a 100- percent discount! starting today, all adoptions at huntsville animal services are free. all pets are microchipped, and spayed or neutered. they will also be up to date on their rabies vaccination. for more information on the adoption special -- head to waay t-v dot com. our