Save the Saturn V Licence Plate

Posted: Mon Dec 17 18:43:01 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 18:43:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Save the Saturn V Licence Plate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

christmas this year. new information tonight! ahead of the 50th anniversary of apollo 11 in 2019 -- th d-m-v is offering a "save the saturn 5" license plate! it costs 55-dollars and 41 of that goes directly to the space and rocket center! its saturn 5 is currently in the process of being restored.. last week power washers started stripping away the
