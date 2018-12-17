Speech to Text for Last Minute Christmas Gifts

tech gift ideas that are practical for most anyone. it doesn't matter if they're techie or not, anyone with a few things that need charging will appreciate a desktop charging hub. this hub from limitless innovations has 6 traditional ac plugs plus 4 usb charging ports. this chargehub is around 60 dollars. they may not know what it is when they first open it. the fixd car health monitor is a practical device that will show why the 'check engine' light is on and how to re-set it. saving a lot of money by doing it yourself. parents can monitor their kid's car from a smartphone app. the fixd monitor is 60-dollars. used to be some people drove around with jumper-cables, just in case. now you can do the same thing with a battery operated jumpstarter, small enough to fit under the seat. the jumpsmart jumpstarter has a flashlight on one end and is 160 dollars. the fly-hi is less expensive at 60 bucks. smudgy screens can't really come clean with water or your pants leg. whoosh is a cleaner that not only cleans smartphone screens but eyeglasses, computers, and tvs too. spray it on and wipe it with the cloth that comes with it. a woosh kit with spray cleaner, travel size and clothes is 16 bucks. not everyone appreciates practical gifts, but i can't think of anyone who'd enjoy one of these gifts. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker catriona