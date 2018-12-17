Speech to Text for Teen recovering after fatal crash in Limestone Co.

crash critically injured montana worley - and killed her boyfriend. the road to recovery has been tough - physically and emotionally - for the limestone county teenager. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm alyssa martin. fresh out of the hospital ...the limestone county teen shared her story with us this afternoon with waay 31's scottie kay. montana worley tells me she's more than happy to be here at home for the holidays.. instead of in the hospital.. and says being able to walk again definitely feels like an early christmas present. pkg: montana worley, crash survivor "i don't remember anything from it. the last thing i remember was us going down into the ditch and then me waking up." montana worley is talking about the october crash on east limestone road. her boyfriend isaac batrum crashed into a concrete culvert and died. the impact left montana with multiple broken bones, a collapsed lung, and a damaged liver and spleen. montana worley, crash survivor "i was doing everything on my own for fifteen years, and then, all of a sudden, it was like, 'no, can't do anything.'" montana said she was depressed for awhile. she wasn't expected to be able to walk for four to six months. but it hasn't even been two months.. and montana is already getting around.. and joking around. montana worley, crash survivor "i have to walk with a walker, so i'm a little old lady." montana says it hasn't been easy losing isaac... montana worley, crash survivor "whenever i was with him, that was definitely the best part of my life. he made me the happiest person." montana has been out of the hospital for a few weeks. now her days are filled with therapy visits and rehab ... her therapists call her recovery a miracle.montana is hopeful will all the support from her family, his family, and the community..life will one day go back to normal. montana worley, crash survivor "god gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers, and that's just what i go by." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news this isn't the first battle montana worley has had to fight.. she was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015.. and finished treatment in 2017.