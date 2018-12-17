Clear

Sen. Alexander Will Not Seek Reelection

Sen. Alexander Will Not Seek Reelection

Posted: Mon Dec 17 17:43:55 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 17:43:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Sen. Alexander Will Not Seek Reelection

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

prevent conflict of interest. today - u-s senator lamar alexander from tennessee announced he will not seek re-election in 20-20. alexander has represented tennenssee since 2003. according to a source - president trump called the republican senator on sunday urging him to run again. in september, senator bob corker announced he would not seek re-election. marsha blackburn took corker's seat after running against
Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events