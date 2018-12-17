Speech to Text for Teen Vaping

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shift. this is a juul pod -- it's the most popular e-cigarette among teens because of how easy it is to hide....on top of that i learned the attraction for teens likely comes down to one thing: flavors. "they especially think that the flavor, the different flavors, and things like that are what's leading to higher usage by teenagers." when you walk into a vape shop you'll find dozens of flavors to choose from. from coffee to berry to desserts and mints...each of these flavors drawing kids in. even though the juices may smell good...they still contain nicotine which puts kids at risk. morrow "we know that with youth usage it can lead to long term nicotine, cigarette, tobacco usage which is not good." the university of michigan survey mirrors federal government research from earlier this year.kaki morrow with the american cancer society says her agency is urging lawmakers to make it tougher for kids to get their hands on vaping products.earlier this year, e-cig maker juul ended it's aggressive social media campaign. but morrow says parents and retailers must do their part. morrow "i would encourage parents and retailers and even manufacturers of these e-cigarettes to really look into and prevent youth usage." eco-smoke on university drive told me that's exactly what they're working to do. they have measures in place to not sell to minors including an i-d scanning machine and not selling to parents who bring their teens into the store with them. ray "if you're actually younger than 12, i'm sorry, you can come in. anything older we ask that they do stay outside." the current age to legally purchase a vape and juice is -- but kids are getting around that by buying from convenience stores where i-d isn't checked. reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay