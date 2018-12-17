Speech to Text for Alabama players hitting the books

new at six... it's been a busy day for the crimson tide ahead of tomorrow's rocket city classic. waay 31 sports director lynden blake has been with the team all day... lynden what have the players been up to? ad lib.... school is out for christmas break in tuscalooa, but the mens basketball team got some reading in today. before the alabama mens basketball team hits the court, they're hitting the books. nat "he brought back the toys and the food for the feast? what else do ya'll think he brought back? the toys!" reading to fifth grade students at whitesburg school. "it was a lot of fun, i've never met any alabama basketball players, i've only seen them on tv so it was a lot of fun." speaking to children comes full circle for jemison alum john petty, who remembers butler grad trevor lacey reading to petty's class when lacey played basketball at alabama... "that's like my brother now, i always looked up to him, he use to give me advice, so i remember sitting in the same seat asking questions and now i'm living it." to the 10 and 11 year olds, bama players are larger than life... "did you go stand next to them? i was literally at their waist." fifth grader germanee baker says the athletes motivate her to follow her dreams. "they inspire me, and i can do anything i put my mind to, and i can play basketball if i wanted to." petty and his teammates reading stories filled with christmas cheer, but the message he wants the kids to remember is... "no matter what your dream is don't give up on it, if you don't have the finances, the friends or the family, you always have yourself, and when you believe in yourself you can do anything you want."