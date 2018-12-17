Speech to Text for Convicted man back behind bars

new at 6... the man on your screen - martin hicks junior - is in jail without bond. he's charged with violating his probation and now faces 10 years in prison. hicks was sentenced to 5 years probation after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in 2016. he ran over his girlfriend with a u-haul truck which killed her. authorities said both were under the influence of methamphetamine when it happened. i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's sydney martin learned more about why hicks is back in trouble - and what the family of the woman he ran over is saying about his arrest. terry steelman, victim's uncle, "we were devastated. we tried to put it past us. and then this new thing came up. " terry steelman told me the family finally felt like they had closure in july almost 2 years after his niece jamie varvell was run over by her boyfriend. you're looking at video from 20-16 when it happened. martin hicks junior pled guilty to negligent homicide for her death..he was sentenced to 5 years probation....and if he violated it..he would be sent to prison for 10 years. just last week --steelman told me his family learned hicks did just that--he was booked into the marshall county jail on domestic violence charges. terry steelman,"we were just completely shocked he would be brazen enough to do that again." steelman told me his latest victim has been in communication with their family...and even told him hicks shared with her conversations about what hick's said about varvell. terry steelman, "he said that that's what happens when you mess with me. that's what she deserved." and now after 2 years--he's in jail without bond...and steelman told me he hopefully won't be able to hurt anyone else. terry steelman, "we just wanted some justice for jamie. we felt like he got off the first time. so maybe this time he will serve some time." we reached out to the marshall county sheriff's office today to learn more about hicks' domestic violence charges after his arrest last thursday. we're still waiting to hear back tonight. we reached out to the marshall county sheriff's office today to learn more about hicks' domestic violence charges after his arrest last thursday. we're still waiting to hear back tonight. madison county assistant district attorney tim gann did tell us - when hicks has a hearing and is sentenced - he should be sent to prison for the manslaughter charge. however - it's unclear how much of the ten year sentence he could serve - because he could qualify