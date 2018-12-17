Speech to Text for Advanced Melanoma Trial

patients with aggressive melanoma have faced grim prospects: the american cancer society says the five- year survival rate is only 15 percent. that started changing when the f-d-a approved a new drug in2014. now-researchers at u-c-l-a hope that adding a second drug could lead to even grater success. when john gilligan was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma, he, his wife carol baker, and his doctors chose the s-d 101 clinical trial as a first line treatment. cg john gilligan metastatic melanoma survivor in: :12 out: :24 "the numbers for survival for metastatic melanoma have not been very good, so trying something experimental seemed like a good idea." vo/narration...... the trial combines the immunotherapy drug keytruda with injections of s-d 101 into tumors. s-d 101 is a bacteria-like agent that changes the microenvironment so the immune system kills cancer cells more effectively. oncologist deborah wong says it's like a flare to get the process going. cg deborah wong, md, phd asst. clinical professor of medicine ucla school of medicine in: :43 out: :54 "not only does this combination work to shrink the tumor that we're injecting, but on scans, the tumors apart, far away from the ones we're injecting, also shrank." vo/narration...... graphic: in: :54 out: 1:08 nine study participants got immunotherapy for the first time. seven of them had good responses, including two whose tumors disappeared. that's a 78 percent response rate, nearly twice as good as keytruda alone. the other 13 had had immunotherapy before and had modest or no response. after six months, john's tumors disappeared. he now gets just keytruda, with few side effects. john gilligan in: 1:20 out: 1:29 "i've managed to keep working and keep working out and being active and, you know, all of those things that help keep you optimistic." vo/narration...... optimistic enough to start planning a family trip to paris when he retires next year the combination therapy does have some side effects including flu-like symptoms and injection site irritation. side effects went away after introducing the new drug. . this trial was small, just 22 participants