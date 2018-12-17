Speech to Text for UAB-Auburn Live Shot from the BJCC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

medical association. we're just minutes from tipoff as number 8 auburn is getting ready to take on uab tonight. right now -- waay 31's laurencavasinni is in birmingham with what you can expect from tonight's game. lauren. greg - the biggest thing for auburn is the return of danjel purifoy. the redshirt junior has been sitting on the bench for the last 21 months due to his involvement in the fbi's investigation into corruption in college basketball. tigers coach bruce pearl told al dot com earlier this week that he's likely not to play that much, but it is good news for auburn's fans to know they have purifoy as an option on the bench. another thing we'll be watching tonight is hazel green alum lewis sullivan on uab. i'll bring you more from the bjcc tonight at 10. for now reporting live in birmingham lauren cavasinni waay 31 sports