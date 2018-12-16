Speech to Text for Sports Segment - December 16, 2018 - 10pm show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back everyone, i'm lauren cavasinni. the tennessee titans took home their third straight win today over the new york giants. former alabama stand out derrick henry had 170 rushing yards with two touchdowns in today's match up. in the first quarter - qb marcus mariotta hands it off to derrick henry and into the end zone he goes - titans up 7-0. giants with the ball now - but qb eli manning has to run out of the pocket there - and tennessee's number 26 logan ryan tracks him and down goes manning. manning again looking for someone open - feeling the pressure - titans kevin byard gets that sack. byard having a day - right here he intercepts manning's pass intended for number 81 russell shepard. now - titans with the ball - mariotta hands it off to henry and once again he'll run it over the line - touchdown titans. you see the tennessee players doing the remember the titans dance there - final score in metlife stadium was 17 to nothing. the final countdown is on till the rocket city classic. alabama, uah, liberty and fort valley state all hitting the hardwood at the v-b-c on tuesday . you definitely want to get your tickets because a lot of local guys are staring in this showcase. 10 uah players repping the tennessee valley - chase fiddler, david anderson, riley webster tanner finley and calvin walker - but wait there's more - jj kaplan, dillon harding,tyler maze, dalton barkley, and jeff english. the three bama players are starters john petty from mae jemison and kira lewis jr. from hazel green - and riley norris from albertville. alabama head coach avery johnson says the hometown guys always want to play well - but when they're near home - they want to be at the top of their game. avery johnson/alabama head basketball coach: "it's great that we can play a game right there in his backyard, and you know riley growing up nearby, and kira now on the team. their families are going to be well represented. it's just great that we can take our program on the road."