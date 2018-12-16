Speech to Text for Sports Segment - December 16, 2018

welcome back guys, i'm lauren cavasinni. auburn defeats uab 75 to 71 in overtime yesterday at the first ever mike slive invitational. in the first half - right here uab's number zero tyrek scott-grayson goes up for the layup but gets denied by auburn's malik dunbar - now dunbar gets the pass from bryce brown and boom - huge dunk by dunbar. but blazers number 5 makhtar gueye turns the tables and says not today to auburn's chuma okeke . then danjel purifoy enters the game and the crowd erupts - a big welcome home for the junior. now - junior jared harper started off slow - but he got going in the second half and came out with a career high 31 points. after the game - head coach bruce pearl thanked the auburn and uab fans for creating a great environment for the players to play in - but pearl also said there is one thing uab doesn't have on its team. bruce pearl/auburn head basketball coach: "we have jared harper and they don't. that happens a lot of times against a lot of people. we have him and they don't. it's a great compliment to jared because he was obviously able to take the game over." harper went 15 for 16 at the free throw line which helped secure the win for the tigers. danjel purifoy only played for seven minutes - but he had two points - one steal - and one rebound. the tigers now have a few days off before heading to raleigh to play n-c state on wednesday. now on the blazers side was hazel green alum lewis sullivan. the redshirt senior had 11 points, 7 rebounds and was five for ten from the free throw line. the blazers get to stay home for a while - next up alcorn state on tuesday. we are just two days away from the rocket city classic! the annual event is on tuesday at the vbc. uah and fort valley state tip off at 4:30 followed by alabama and liberty. 13 local players are playing in this showcase. bob jones alum tanner finley says the rocket city classic helps get the chargers basketball team get its name out into the community more. tanner finley/uah redshirt senior: "i think it's just a great opportunity for our team, our program, to just play in front of a big crowd. i think alabama being there will help draw a crowd that won't come here to watch us, but it's a great opportunity to showcase what we can do in front of a lot more people." waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the rocket city classic - so be sure to get your tickets before they're all sold out! you can find a link to buy on our website at waay tv