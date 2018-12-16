Speech to Text for Toffee begins training to become therapy dog

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information... a big milestone tonight for huntsville's most famous dog. toffee captured the nation's attention back in the summer. the deaf and blind puppy was trapped in a crevice for 31 hours. she's been growing up out of the spotlight. her new parents gave a progress report to waay 31's rodneya ross. ll: the last time you saw toffee she was just a little pup but now she's all grown up and working her way through the therapy partners training school so that she can become a therapy dog herself. "she graduates from her first phase of therapy dog training, therapy partners training, and then she'll have several more phases to get through before she can qualify to be a therapy dog." toffee was just seven weeks old when she captured hearts across the country. the australian sheppard mix is deaf and partially blind...but her parents tell me that doesn't keep her from learning like any other dog. "the last thing you need to do is feel sorry for her. she just needed a very structured disciplined environment where people treat her like a regular dog." the company training toffee also serves huntsville city schools. the organization told me they take dogs to a few schools where select second grade students get to read to them. they tell me this is likely what toffee will do if she passes her classes. "i think her ability to motivate other young kids especially kids who have some type of a challenge will be a nice thing for her to do." toffee's parents told me they want her to be a therapy dog so she can help others ... the way so many people helped her, back therapy dogs where toffee is training also provides services to huntsville hospital and hospice care. just this week they presented to madison city schools to possibly partner with them in the