Speech to Text for Blood Drive Held for Rare Blood Mutation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

greg....the lifesouth donation buses just left within the last minutes...45 people donated blood today for little zainab....now lifesouth will process the donations and see if anyone here in huntsville is a match. zainab mughal has neuroblastoma. on top of that she has a blood disorder where she's missing an antigen in her blood called indian b. this means she can only receive blood donations from people of the same descent as her and only four percent of people have this mutation. that's why the huntsville islamic center rushed to put together a blood drive to help find a donor for the toddler. lasker "it's very important that, you know, we know what blood group we have in the community so that we can help others when they need it." one man who came to donate told me as soon as he heard little zainab's story he knew he had to do something. hammami "well to save a life for that two-year-old little girl. my heart goes out for her. really. i mean, just, it's really important for me." the bags of blood in the bus are labeled "baby z" with hopes that at least one of the donations will be a perfect match. lasker told me that's why the community came together today. lasker "everybody's excited and they feel like thankfully we, or if individual person, can meet the blood group they will feel very blessed." if you weren't able to donate today, that's okay, lifesouth told me you can come to their office and make a donation there. reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay 31