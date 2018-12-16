Speech to Text for Huntsville Tent City Gathers Donations for Homeless

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

donations make a difference... kody. greg, this is a part of huntsville that is rarely seen... every day people who are down on their luck call this place their home... some people here tell its a struggle to just get by... the tent city project just finished up gathering camping supplies... clothes... food... first aid supplies... and other necessities for these people... and others like them around northlabama... denise perry/homeless "they're really helpful. if it wasn't for them i don't know what we would do." while some people here are thankful for the help... one woman tells me its also a bad thing... because by getting all that help... it can enable them to continue their drug and alcohol addictions... reporting live in huntsville...