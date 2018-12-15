Speech to Text for Auburn takes on UAB in Men's Basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back guys, i'm lauren cavasinni with waay 31 sports and i'm at the bjcc in downtown birmingham tonight where the auburn tigers just pulled off a huge win 75 to 71 win over uab in overtime. the blazers came out fighting tonight - but the tigers held out and got the win. the big thing for auburn tonight was the return of danjel purifoy - the tiger player who had been suspended due to his involvement in the fbi's investigation into college basketball corruption. the redshirt junior only played for seven minutes tonight with two points - one steal - and one rebound - but knowing he's an option on the bench - head coach bruce pearl says it's a good problem to have when they've got options bruce pearl/auburn basketball head coach: "he's not going to get a ton of time, and so moving him back, if he plays a little bit more, than someone else has got to play less. and so that chemistry that dynamic just needs to continue to evolve. it's a good problem to have we clearly have never have had that problem since i've been at auburn." ll: the tigers improve to nine and one on the year - they'll travel to raleigh to take on nc state on wednesday. reporting from birmingham, lc, waay