Speech to Text for TOYS FOR TOTS TAKES HIT AFTER TOYS R US BANKRUPTCY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bankrupt. thanks for joining us -- i'm greg privett. one local toys for tots coordinator told waay 31's sierra phillips donors are stepping up this year. ll "right now in toys for tots donation locations in morgan and lawrence county theyre staying open until december 18th..meanwhile toys r us' bankruptcy could cause some major problems" sherry sparks was stationed in japan for one week when toys for tots marines knocked on her door sparks "they were from toys for tots and they handed my child a bag full of toys" she says that moment is why she decided to get involved when she got back stateside. and she's remained involved for 7 years. sparks "i was always asking god for a gift and he said you already got a gift, dummy, this, what you do is your gift" early this year sparks says they got a check from toys r us ... and morgan, lawrence county toys for tots is doing well. sparks "this year we haven't taken a big hit--- but next year it will be substantial" the 2000 dollar check from early this year is reserved for presents for newborns and pre-teens sparks "they dont get a lot of donations so we use that money to purchase toys for those kids" while this year they're doing fine-- next year sparks says they could need some extra help in moulton, sierra phillips waay31 news