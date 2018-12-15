Speech to Text for Weekend Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now. kate mckenna after a wet friday and scattered showers today, we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.clouds hang around tonight and for the first part of sunday, but aside from a stray shower, it's going to be a dry end to the weekend.that's great news, too...water is standing across the valley and a chance to dry out is much needed. we'll stay dry, sunny, and mild through wednesday, then showers return for thursday and friday. thanks, chris. want to take a ride past the edge of space. better start saving your money. coming up ... the possibility of buying a ticket for a space flight ... is a little more real tonight. we could be just months away from possibly sending tourists to space thanks to a supersonic plane. virgin galactic's plane journeyed 51- point- four miles into the atmosphere. that's about a mile and a half past what the u-s government recognizes as the edge of space. the company plans to eventually send hundreds of people into space on commercial flights. now, let's get another check of the forecast with meteorologist chris smith. for 24/7 coverage you can count on for local news, breaking news and severe weather go to waaytv.com.we' thanks, kate.