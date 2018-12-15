Speech to Text for LAWMAKER PLANS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION THAT WOULD LIMIT THE PAROLE BOARDS POWER ON EARLY PAROLE HEA

the waay31 i-team learned a state senator plans to introduce legislation to limit the alabama parole board's say in who should be paroled. that's partly because of our investigation into the parole board and the dangerous people they have been letting out. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. senator cam ward from alabaster pushed through the justice reinvestment act of 2015. it changed parts of how the parole board operated. as a result the board began hearing early parole cases for violent inmates. ward now wants to introduce a bill that would limit the parole board's power on cases like this. waay 31's breken terry is live tonight ... with details of the senator's plan. breken. through an exchange of emails senator cam ward told me this bill would not allow the parole board to hear class a felony cases like rape and murder for early parole. he said only after people serve 85% of their sentence would they come up for parole on these violent offenses. roberts- if you do the crime you ought to do the time and that's just the way i feel. dewayne roberts told waay31 people get paroled or let out of prison too early roberts- they shouldn't do that. especially these child offenders and stuff they need to be put under the jail instead of in it. senator cam ward said he wants this new bill to limit the parole boards power. ward told us the bill would only affect people convicted of class a felonies like murder, rape, and child molestation. those convicted of these crimes would not be allowed to even come up for parole until 85% of their sentence is served. marshall- we are not only concerned about what we have exactly seen the last several months with the early parole cuts and the consideration of violent offenders. attorney general steve marshall and the governor have already taken action against the parole board halting early paroles temporarily and giving the board another 30 days to come up with a new plan to fix their problems. marshall tells us when someone comes up for early parole it's like a slap in the face to the justice system. marshall-after someone has been sentenced for a violent crime and when i see the parole board is doing something very different then what i and other prosecutors across the state promised victims what would happen then it becomes very personal. i asked ward if a rough draft of the bill was complete and he did not say at this point. we know he does plan to introduce it in the next legislative session which will happen in 2019. live in