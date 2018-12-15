Speech to Text for Mars Hill Bible Championship Celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the party out in the shoals continues after a week of being state champs, mars hill bible officially recieves their 1a trophy today. lauren cavasinni spent the day in florence with the panthers. clapping and cheering filled the air inside mars hill bible's gym today as the first ever state championship football team walks in. colt smith: "everyone's just been so supportive of us and congratulating us" payton higgins/mars hill bible sophomore: "it's been awesome, they've been hyping us up, they've been awesome, nothing but positive." a sense of pride on campus, as the state championship trophy is passed to head coach darrel higgins, joseph hanson/mars hill bible senior: "everyone's just been real excited and everyone's been supporting us all year and we're just glad to bring one back to the area for them." su: the panthers bringing home this state championship trophy and they told me there's nothing like lifting it up and knowing they are the 1a state champs. the parents of the players saw this team grow from nothing to a championship team in just five years. jody hanson/father of mhbs player: "these guys started when they were in the eighth grade and they got beat up every game, they got laughed at, the program got laughed at and i told them after that game after we won the state championship, i said no ones laughing anymore at these guys." this seniors leaving a legacy - brooks thompson/mars hill bible senior: "i want them to remember how we led the team and hopefully they do the same." and the underclassman telling this message. "we really don't want to let the seniors down, they work really hard. so that's what we'll be saying we gotta step it up kind of copy what they've been doing and just not let them down." reporting from mars hill bible school, lc waay 31