Speech to Text for Talking Rocket City Classic with Mark Russell

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rocket city classic is coming up very soon. the college basketball double header is tuesday december 18 at the vbc. mark russell with the huntsville sports comission says you can't beat this classic. two games for one ticket. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of this event, that features 13 local players. a massive liquid hydrogen tank is coming to huntsville -- and it's all part of nasa's plan to head back to the moon! the 149-foot long tank is part of the space launch system - nasa's new rocket. it's being moved from nasa's facility in new orleans to huntsville by barge! the test model will go through testing designed to mimic the conditions of space travel... the information from the tests will help scientists when they build new tanks for the s-l-s. the wind eases by tonight and temperatures will cool a bit. however, it's not going to be cold. lows dip into the upper 40s and for saturday, highs reach the lower 50s. under a mostly cloudy sky, scattered showers will hang around off and on through the day, eventually coming to an end overnight. that allows for a dry sunday