Speech to Text for 7 Year Old Girl Migrant Death

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of next week. new information.... activist groups are demanding answers in the death of a 7 year old girl in u.s. border patrol custody abc's maggie rulli has the latest. the department of homeland security says the 7 year old's death happened despite their medical team's best efforts - but the aclu alleges a culture of creulty led to her death. new government reports show the child died of septic shock, fever and dehydration while in customs and border protection custody on fox news - homeland security secretary kirstjen nielsen calls the death heart wrenching sot: we gave immediate care, we'll continue to look into the situation, but again, i cannot stress enough how dangerous this journey is when migrants choose to come here illegally secretary nielsen says - the girl was traveling with her father - and picked up by border patrol in new mexico. after eight hours in custody, she began having seizures and was rushed to the hospital - dying less than 24 hours later. according to published reports, agents claim the girl had not eaten or consumed water for several days." yet the aclu claims this tragic death is just another example of the department's lack of accountability - citing that "in 2017, migrant deaths increased even as the number of border crossings dramatically decreased." and when the white house was pressured for a response this aternoon "does the administration take responsibility for the 7 year old that died at the border, kellyanne?" spokeswoman kellyanne conway walked away from reporters. oc close: homeland security says they will investigate to make sure all appropriate policies were followed- and theyre expecitng an autopdy of the seven year old. but it could