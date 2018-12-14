Speech to Text for Mars Hill Cheerleaders to State Finals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state finals time, and tomorrow cheerleading teams from all across alabama will head to hanceville, where they hope they wont flop!!! these teams work for months in hopes they hit every motion, every tumbling pass, and stunt. waay31's lauren cavasinni spent some time with the huntsville panthersas they put the final touches on their routine. nats: "we are huntsville." the last time huntsville high cheerleading won a state championship - these cheerleaders weren' born. this weekend the panthers hope they can break the streak. sarah huskey/huntsvill e high senior: "we all want the same thing and that's first at state." paige hall/huntsville high senior: "we've done pretty well at our last few competitions and we scored really high and i'm really hoping we can do that again this weekend and bring home a state title." lauren cavasinni/covera ge you can count on: "here's an example of a stunt they can show this weekend...and this one...or they can perform a more simple stunt like this one." these athletes put in as many hours as a high school football team, perfecting their routine. paige hall/huntsville high senior: "we've put in a lot of work and a lot of time here and i hope that we will do really well this weekend." sarah huskey/huntsvill e high senior: "it's an adrenaline rush and i love it. i heard that some people from our school are coming so it's going to be a lot easier to get the crowd into it knowing my friends are out there." championship rings in sight - these cheerleaders ready to tuck the losing streak away. reporting in huntsville, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 news. the competition starts tomorrow morning at 9 at wallace state.... over 20 squads from north alabama will compete in