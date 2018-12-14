Speech to Text for New Athens High School

new at four... it will all be worth the wait! that's the message we're getting this afternoon about the new athens high school ... which should have already opened by now. there have been several delays because of all the rain. aay 31's scottie kay is live with an update on what students can expect when the doors finally open.scottie? i spoke with a man who's been involved in the construction of the new athens high school from the beginning.. he's very optimistic about the final product.. and says parents and students should be, too. john schulz, working on new school "you've got people out there trying to pull wire through, you've got the plumbers. we all took a big setback because of the amount of rain that we got." john schulz has been helping with the flooring in the new athens high school.. so he's seen first-hand the kind of progress that's been made, even with multiple weather delays. john schulz, working on new school "while it is a setback, it doesn't crush anybody's spirits or anything like that. they're still optimistic and and motivated to get in there and get that job done." and because of that motivation... john schulz, working on new school "it just looks absolutely amazing." so, while parents and students may be frustrated as they wait for the new facility to open, shulz says there's a lot to be excited about. john schulz, working on new school "they have the rooms and the space necessary to give your child that higher education, so, not only is it worth the wait, it's probably the best thing to happen to the kids in the area." and as far as the opening of the school goes... john schulz, working on new school "probably after the holidays for sure, because there is a lot of work, but there are a lot of teams. there's a lot of dedicated, motivated people working on this school." according to school officials, an opening date still has not been set.. but they say they're pouring their last bit of concrete, and they're in their last stages of cleaning the school.. so hopefully, parents and students won't have to wait too much longer. reporting live in athens,