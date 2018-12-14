Speech to Text for Flu Spikes in North AL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the british medical journal. a warning as we come on the air, first at four ... the flu bug is biting north alabama! new numbers out today show cases are spiking in this part of the state ... with significant activity reported. and it will likely get worse as families start to travel for the holidays. waay 31's sierra phillips explains the best defense to keep your family healthy. williams "we got the flu and it was horrible" darissa williams is a mom of three who says last year, flu hit her family all at once. williams "in my house it typically spreads among all of us" doctor todd fleenor at hsv hospital explains, it doesn't take much for an entire family to get sick. fleenor "if you sneeze and then touch a table-top and then you touch your nose that's how it spreads" dr. fleenor says if your child has flu ... you should wait 24-hours after the fever leaves before sending them back to school. in fact ... that's the policy at huntsville city schools, who sent out a friendly reminder to parents just this week. the alabama department of health says there was a spike in flu cases for the second week of december. this time a year ago ... it was already in the "widespread" category. dr. fleenor says the best defense is getting a flu shot - it's not too late. and keeping your kiddo's hands clean fleenor "washing hands one of the most important things you can do, with soap and water" ...and he says be careful around family members like grandma and granddad during the holidays. fleanor "older family members who may have a serious medical condition or be at risk for catching the flu" it's the advice williams says she's following ... in hopes of keeping her family healthy this year. williams "fortunetly we havent had any really bad sicknesses so we're thankful for that"