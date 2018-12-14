Speech to Text for Cohen Speaks Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a 21- percent increase. new details... president trump is facing growing pressure on the legal front. his long time lawyer michael cohen said in an abc exclusive interview that then-candidate trump knew it was wrong to make hush payments to the 2 women during the campaign, and that trump was deeply involved. abc's tara palmeri has more from washington. michael cohen striking back against president trump for claiming that he struck a plea deal to protect his family and embarrass the president, telling abc's george stephanopoulos cohen sot: "people of the united states of america, people of the world, don't believe what he is saying." the president's longtime fixer and lawyer sentenced to three years in prison for what the judge called a smorgasbord of financial and campaign finance crimes. including facilitating payments to porn star stormy daniels and playboy playmate karen mcdougal months before the 2016 election. cohen and prosecutors say trump directed him to make those payments. but cohen says he doesn't want to go down in history as a villain gs: you lied for him for a long time. mc: more than 10 years. gs: why? mc: "out of loyalty. out of loyalty to him." cohen saying trump knew at the time the hush payments were improper gs: he was trying to hide what you were doing, correct? mc: correct. gs: and he knew it was wrong? mc: of course. cohen claims then candidate trump was deeply involved in a deal struck with ami ceo and national enquirer publisher david pecker to buy and bury mcdougal's story about an alleged affair. trump denies the affair. cohen sot: "he directed me to become involved in these matters. including the one with mcdougal which was really between him and david pecker and then david pecker's counsel." pecker is now cooperating with the us attorney on that case abrams sot: "that means pecker could end up being a critical witness against donald trump." oc tag:federal prosecutors are also investigating whether foreign donations were illegally funneled into trump's inaugural committee in hopes of gaining access and influence. tp abc news, washington cohen was sentenced on wednesday to 3 years