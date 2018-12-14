Speech to Text for Councill High School Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

facilities available at the arsenal. new information! a park will soon mark a historic site in huntsville. councill high school has been closed for more than half a century. it was the city's first public school for african americans. waay 31's rodneya ross is live to tell us about plans to keep its legacy alive. rodneya? the huntsville-madison public library sits on what used to be the councill high school football field. next year a park will be built featuring the design and layout of the original high school. keith "they'll have a fountain. a remembrance fountain. pavilion. there'll be legacy markers to tell you the history of where you're standing." the old councill high school is a rich part of huntsville's history. it started in the basement of lakeside methodist church in 1867. it was the first public high school for african american students funded by the city of huntsville. the school was named after doctor william hooper councill ... a former slave and first president of what is now alabama a & m university. keith "we're memorializing an important legacy. hundreds of individuals who live in our community graduated from william hooper councill have become productive citizens in this community and have gone on across the world." the school closed in the 1960s during de-segregation.at a ground breaking for the new park today,i found roosevelt love, who graduation from councill high in 1950. he told why preserving this land is so important. roosevelt love "it means everything. this is a part of your history. you know it's a part of your history. we remember those teachers and all of those years of school and struggling trying to make it. this is your history and you can't just throw it away. it'll always be with you." the memorial park will cost just shy of three million dollars and is included in last year's budget. construction is expected to begin in early spring. reporting live in hsv, rr,